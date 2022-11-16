Meloni wins with Biden: “More gas at low prices”

In the end Giorgia Meloni should – the conditional is always a must – have brought home a fundamental result for the future of the Italian economy: in the hour of talks with her American counterpart, Joe Biden, the premier elicited a “yes” to the request for to have more gas from the States at lower prices. The Prime Minister has an urgent need: to avoid the social bomb that is inevitably about to explode in Italy amid inflation stably at 10%, skyrocketing energy prices and a sharp slowdown in growth. Only by reducing the cost of bills could it prevent tensions comparable to those of the 1970s.

The triangulation with Europe, for now, is proceeding slowly: the intransigence on migrants is not liked by Brussels, which now could even “postpone” the government maneuver which has foreseen an increase in the deficit by almost one percentage point. Nor was there an opportunity to clarify with Emmanuel Macron after the tensions of recent days that led Paris to threaten the ambassador’s withdrawal.

For this reason Meloni needs to find a valid ally. Biden it can be, but under three conditions: blind adherence to the Atlantic foreign policy, which the premier will have no difficulty maintaining; and the commitment to “silence” those allies, especially in the League, who have never hidden that they have some sympathy for President Putin. Meloni will have to act as a guarantor: as long as she is there, the agreements with the US will not find any hitches, least of all if – looking at a much wider time horizon – Donald Trump should return to the White House in 2024.

Finally, the third: to abandon any wish to enter the Silk Road project that China has been pursuing for some time. Again, there shouldn’t be any problems. Meloni is ready to strengthen its relationship with the US in exchange for gas at affordable prices.

