Break with France, Draghi amazed. Meloni seeks Berlin

The migrant case moves Italian politics, both inwards and outwards. On this last point, after the break with France, Palazzo Chigi is looking for a side with Germany. “Meloni is convinced that she is right and noted as a success the fact that several countries, starting with Germany, have made it known that they do not adhere to the” boycott “invoked by France. And she rejoiced after the visit of Manfred Weber, president of the EPP, who said that “Italy cannot be left alone” to deal with the migrant emergency “, writes Repubblica.

But it also keeps the door open to dialogue with Paris, while in the background of La Stampa one realizes the perplexity of former Prime Minister Mario Draghi. “The only certainty is that Draghi considers the one consumed in these hours a gigantic mistake. If there is an ally that Italy cannot afford to lose, it is Emmanuel Macron. Because the agenda of the two governments is similar in many games. . Energy and public finances, to name the two most important. Because France is the most influential of the countries on the southern shore of the Union “, writes La Stampa.

Close against NGOs, a Salvini bis Dl is coming to safety

Meanwhile, on the domestic front, no step backwards is expected, says Repubblica: “other ships that will approach Italy will be treated the same as the Ocean Viking. Only the weakest migrants or those in need of care will be welcomed. What’s more: against NGOs that act illegally “measures will be taken,” says Meloni. And those measures, sources from Palazzo Chigi confirm, are the confiscation of boats and fines for shipowners, to be included in the new safety decrees being studied by the government “.

As La Stampa writes, “the idea of ​​resurrecting a part of Matteo Salvini’s famous security decrees has regained strength. In particular, the part concerning NGO ships, where fines of up to one million euros, seizure of the boat and even confiscation are expected “In case of violation – it was written in law 77 of August 2019 – of the prohibition of entry, transit or stop in Italian territorial waters”. Let’s rewind the film these days, then. The Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, who knows the genesis of those decrees well since he was Salvini’s head of cabinet, issued a decree to allow only a “temporary” stop to the ship “Humanity 1” and then to the “Geo Barents “.

