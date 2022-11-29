Government, Meloni: “I will see Macron again. Italy and France must work together”

The government Melons he took office a month ago but there are already many problems that the executive has had to face. The latest in order of time was the tragedy of Ischia, with the provisional toll of 8 dead and 4 missing. “In the CDM – explains Prime Minister Meloni to Corriere della Sera – we have made a commitment: to approve the National plan from adaptation to the climate change. Furthermore, the competent ministers will carry out a survey of both the already existing resources and the personnel to be made available to the Municipalities, starting from the smallest ones. I knew it would be a arduous task lead a nation like Italy in one of the most complex moments in its history. I have never deluded myselfeven if compared to Draghi I can count on one clear majoritya common program and a popular mandate. Because in our system, one person alone cannot make a difference: he serves the team. That’s why I know this government will last a long timealso because Italy has paid for too long the lack of stability“.

“On my proposals – continues Meloni to the Corriere – I have found full share with allies. Everyone knows that I have always contested the principle of Basic income, but it seems to me that many others agreed as well. Seeing the Democratic Party, which voted against the institution of income, take to the streets today to defend it demonstrates the instrumentality of certain positions. The income was not useful to counter structurally poverty And it did not work as a means of entering the labor market. Do I forgive? I do not think so. We only remove very old folders under i One thousand Euro and for which the collection would cost the State more than what it would collect. For the other bills we establish the principle that the amount due is paid in full with a small surcharge and the possibility of paying in installments. We are not dealing with a pardon“. Meloni also addresses the issue of relations with the France, after the controversy over the issue of migrants. “It’s not on the calendar yet but certainly with Macron we will have to meet again. We are people with government responsibilities working to find solutions. It is normal for Italy and France let’s talk“.

