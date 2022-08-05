Giorgia Meloni thinks of the homeland, Carlo Calenda of the banks

The difference between Carlo Calenda49 years old, e Giorgia Meloni, 45 years? The former minister writes Italy with a lowercase “p”. And he assures that he will revive the agenda of Mario Draghi, 75 years old. The leader of “Fratelli d’Italia”, already attacked from the half-lengths of Tg1calls the beautiful country “Homeland” and, imitated by Marine Le Pen, 54, defines his compatriots as “patriots”. And he promises that, if he were elected premier, he would hold, a Palazzo Chigi, in greater evidence, compared to the needs of bankers, the accounts for the expenditure of pensioners.

