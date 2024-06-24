Meloni, the negotiations for EU appointments and the axis with Orban

Georgie Melons meet Victor Orban in Rome, the summit between Italy And Hungary However, it does not just represent a handover, given that Budapest will become rotating president of the EU from 1 July, but there is much more on the negotiating table: the future of the conservatives and the encore by von der Leyen as Commissioner of the European Union. The Italian prime minister – reports La Repubblica – would like to freeze her re-election pending the vote in France at the end of the month. A move to raise the stakes towards the Eurosummit on Thursday, even if secret contacts continue von der Leyen. But in this afternoon’s meeting in Chigi, Meloni will also do so the last attempt to let the Hungarian leader join the Conservatives (Ecr).

Meloni, however, will ask Orban in case of agreement – continues La Repubblica – public guarantees, writtenon the Atlantic position and the defense of Kiev (difficult, for a leader so close to Moscow). But even within his party, Brothers of Italy, the success of the operation is considered unlikely. “Around 30%.” Also because i Poles from Pishyper-Atlanticists, they could exit Ecr, rather than accepting Orban into the group. What does Meloni want to achieve in this match? A vice-presidency of the Commission, with a heavy wallet. Option A, for the prime minister, is the Pnrrto be entrusted to Raffaele Thick. He discussed this with Deputy Antonio Tajani, his side in the EPP, on the return journey from the Giornale party. And Manfred Weber, the president of the Popolari, would have timidly opened up to Ecr. Tear up this chair immediately, Meloni would agree to close the deal on Thursday too (in Rome, Fitto’s powers could temporarily end in Mantua).