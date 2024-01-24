Superbonus, together with citizenship income, has brought the public treasury to its knees

Giorgia Meloni has clear ideas about the Super bonus and explains them everywhere. Da Porro was particularly clear:

“The law is so poorly written that it has been configured as the biggest scam against the Italian state in history, for the billions of euros of scams that are coming out; they are something that has never been seen before in a single measure.”

And then again:

“It's not propaganda. The Superbonus started from a shareable principle, but the problem is how it was done. Because net of the fact that we found ourselves with 140 billion euro hole for all these bonuses, net of the fact that with the issue of credit transfer we favored banks and intermediaries, who bought back those credits at 30%”.

Not to mention, we add, the scams continuations that have been made by improvised private entrepreneurs, dishonest administrators and companies that have instead profited from a law written with the usual incompetence of the Five Star Movement and not wanting to see – as the Prime Minister says – a real scam against the State and which favored the rich:

“The 50% of these resources benefited the richest 10% of the populationthat is, people who didn't have a home paid to renovate the millionaire's second home”, explains the Prime Minister.

In fact it looked like a then Bengodi. The usual clever ones had already understood everything and had thrown themselves into the business by inflating the invoices and others instead actually made them false in order to pocket the state's money.

Meloni continues:

“Then there is also the issue that the Parliamentary Budget Office estimates that 50% of these resources, paid for by everyone because there was someone who went around saying 'renovate your home for freebut in Rome they say 'come on and laugh', in the sense that the State never does anything for free, because it's your money, so if it puts it in one place it's taking it away from another, and this already constitutes the seriousness of some slogans”.

And in fact now his government finds itself with a stellar hole to manage and must necessarily remove resources from somewhere else without taking into account the other citizen's income scam which for the Five Star Movement was only an electoral bargaining chip. In fact, where the request was maximum, the maximum income was the electoral consensusas in the South. Another masterstroke from Conte.

