Meloni attacked by major international newspapers. Palazzo Chigi in alarm

Giorgia Meloni it went against the banks, but not only the Italian ones. To attack the premier for the tax on extra profits are mainly the “strong powersIn fact, within three weeks they signed up poison articles on the international press. Small signs – reads Il Giornale – but not to be underestimated. And line up one after the other, to try to figure out if they are just the result of chance or if they hide a possible change of pace in perception which has the international establishment of the Italian government. At the Palace ChigiIndeed, it did not go unnoticed sequence of criticisms and doubts that have rebounded in the major European and American economic newspapers in recent weeks.

A Filotto that has seen since the second week of August Financial Times, Bloomberg, CNBC, The Economist and yesterday again the FT question the strategy economy of the Italian executive and the long-term sustainability of ours public debt. A change of pace arrived after the decision of the Council of Ministers to introduce the extra profit tax of the banks and the intervention on low cost airline fares.

