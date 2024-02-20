Meloni, CNN goes out of its way: the endorsement is triggered due to its authority at an international level

Two weeks ago it was the authoritative's turn New York Timesnever very generous in talking about Italian politics, to write a long piece on the role of Melons in Europe, with a long interview with the co-president of the European Ecr group Nicola Procaccini. Now we also add the CNNthe queen of news, symbol of progressivism and the liberal world Americanendorsement to Italian Prime Minister for his authority in the international field. Fareed Zakariaone of the leading commentators on Stars and Stripes television recorded a long video commentary which already in the title expresses appreciation towards the Italian leader, Meloni's moment ( it's Meloni's time). The well-known American columnist, who Esquire magazine described as “the most influential foreign policy advisor of his generation”, compared the prime minister to Angela Merkel, making it clear that she could take the vacant position that the German chancellor left in Europe after her farewell to politics.

But in his comment Zakaria he went even further, explaining how Meloni has a very high consensus in her homeland (especially when compared to the low consensus of many of her European colleagues) and how she manages to combine left-wing ideas in economics. such as aid to the poorest classes of the population and to female employment (who knows the stomach aches for Schlein and Conte when hearing these words) with more right-wing ideas on hot topics, such as immigration and foreign policy. Zakaria also made amends in his initial judgment of her, as did many international leaders, chief among them himself Bidenwho had defined her, after her victory in the elections, as a danger to democracy, only to then after a few months treat her as one of the most reliable allies in Europe.

Meloni, according to the American journalist, is one of the most promising faces in Europe, also given the great difficulties that Scholtz and Macron are encountering in their respective countries. This new comment, as well as the long piece by Jason Horowitz in the New York Times (but also those in the Times in Le Figaro, Le Mondo, the Times, Politico, just to mention the most recent) show how our prime minister is taking on a increasingly important role also in the circle of the American establishment, which it seems to do less and less reliance on historical alliesin Europe, as France And Germany. The American newspapers are only recording the sentiment of American politics, which after many years sees that in Italy he can count on a reliable governmentstrong and consistent with its programmatic lines.

“In America we see the Melons for what it is and not for how it is represented in Italian newspapers which are now too biased. She is resolving, say the Americans who by nature always tend towards pragmatism even in judgments, some important issues for Italy and for Europe, which no one had managed to do before. Just look at the migrant issue or that of the release of 50 billion euro aid to Ukraine, thanks precisely to its intercession towards his “friend” Viktor Orban. And this is what matters for Washington” said an American diplomatic source a few weeks ago. The results are objective and this is now also recognized overseas. After many years of marginality in foreign policy (which unfortunately not even the highly authoritative Draghi has managed to give that desired turning point, also due to such a varied majority) we finally have the feeling that our country has returned to playing an important role at level geopolitical.

And this comes recognized not only by the major international press (the Economist, the bible of global financial progressivism, dedicated two editorials praising melon politics two weeks ago) but also by world leaders. Pragmatism, the concretenessthe authority that Meloni has shown in these first 15 months of government in foreign policy, have determined a new role for her and for our country among the greats in the world, a role which in this year of rotating presidency of the G7 could become even more decisive on many important political and economic dossiers. Therefore, in this context, at least in foreign policy, greater maturity and cohesion among all the Italian parties is needed, to make our country even stronger on the many negotiating tables and important dossierswhich the difficult geopolitical situation has created.

A possible victory for Trump in the next American presidential elections it could make Europe lonelier in the face of major global challenges. And it is in this situation that Europe must become stronger and more authoritative, especially in the field of border defense and foreign policy, which is what it has long hoped for Melons and his party in Europe. But even here to hear the words of von der Leyen it seems that the next legislature could and should bring important innovations. However, in such a context, for mere questions of petty cabotage and political opportunism, one absolutely cannot risk discrediting (a vice into which the Italian left has often fallen in the recent past) the actions of the Italian government in the eyes of the world. , as happened, for example recently with the agreements with Tunisia and Albaniawhich instead important foreign commentators and politicians judge to be encouraging.

Giorgia Meloni, like it or not, is trying to bring the country back to the center of the international scene, from a position of great internal strength, especially if compared to other major Western leaders (Biden Sunak, Scholz and Macron) who for different reasons are all in a phase of great difficulty in terms of popularity and consensus. The opportunity is tempting and would be a real shame to risk missing itfor mere matters of small political cabotage, which show the typical Italian political provincialism, which has often had a negative impact on international role of our country.