“It is not the government’s intention to change the legislation on the right to strike.” Thus the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, speaking to journalists. “I believe that Deputy Prime Minister Salvini – he explained – referred to an indication that came from an independent authority, that is, trying to bring together the right to strike with the issue of public services, of citizens’ rights. There is no at present the government intends to modify the legislation on the right to strike”.

The injunction “was an absolutely shared decision” in the government “but on the basis of the indication received from an independent authority, not on the basis of a political choice but of a choice of mediation between two rights which must both be guaranteed and for which an independent authority”. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this after visiting the Tolkien exhibition.

The ESM? “Currently I don’t think he’s slipping. It’s on the agenda, it’s scheduled, we’ll see.” Thus the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the end of a private visit to the exhibition on Tolkien at the Gnam in Rome. Will it be next week? “Those are the parliamentary works. If it is scheduled for next week, it will be discussed next week”, replied the prime minister, specifying that “for me nothing has changed”. Translation: as he wrote Affaritaliani.itnew suspension.

