Repubblica and Gedi against Meloni

In Italy there is a problem and it is called the Republic. It has been around for years but now with a centre-right government the situation has exacerbated and has reached intolerable levels for democracyto. When a few years ago Repubblica, l'Espresso and company passed from De Benedetti to Agnelli it seemed like the end of a nightmare and the transformation of the very symbol of biased journalism into something different but this was not the case because the shrewd Turin dynasty, for don't lose readers, it followed the previous management, pecunia non olet as the Latins said.

And so the other day Giorgia Meloni vented her anger against the Stellantis group – Fiat and their industrial policies which led, in fact, to the loss of Fiat which represents enormous damage to Italy not only financially but also to its image. The Prime Minister from Porro to Quarta Repubblica responded to the accusations of “privatising the country” by rightly saying that he “does not take Italian lessons” from the “newspaper owned by those who took Fiat to sell it to the French, moved the headquarters abroad registered office and tax headquarters, have put the sites of our historic Italian companies up for sale”.

Today Republicas in his style, he replied using the “red truncheon” publishing two interviews. The first is to Alessandra Costante, head of the FNSI, who speaks of a “delegitimization campaign by the prime minister which directly affects journalists and not the publisher”. And then she adds: “The quality of press freedom is central to a democracy. I don't know if the government cares about it.” Then she is asked about the new Rai union “very close to the right of government” and she candidly replies: “They want to bring a certain political party that has never had much weight in the category to have it. Unirai is a union of directors and editors in chief” (well? Ed.).

Obviously Costante and the FNSI it represents are closely linked to Usigrai, the armed wing of the left in public companies and does not tolerate democratic pluralism representative of workers. The question instead is whether “freedom of the press” interests you and the FNSI. In fact, Costante is the same person who intimidates journalists by reporting them to the Order when they write something she doesn't like, as happened to me personally. Then she, not happy, also posts the defamatory and unfounded accusations on the web, for which she will answer for them, together with those who filmed and spread it, in the competent criminal and civil courts.

But let's go back to the “Republic method”. It is since Meloni became prime minister that she has been attracted by the Gedi group's “attention” with biased and ramshackle accusations, not doing journalism but rather politics. The other favorite victim is of course Matteo Salvini. Then came the second truncheon, that is, an interview with the inevitable Gazeta, this time the Gazeta Wyborcza to denounce the Polish authoritarian method similar to that of Italy. And so the co-editor of the Polish newspaper writes: “it resembles what happened to us.” And he adds: “After all, Meloni was Pis's best friend in Europe. They are both part of the same group, the Conservatives.” Evidently, judging by the attacks you are facing, they share an ugly tendency to bully the free press. The model is obviously Viktor Orbán, the first to systematically suffocate freedom of information.”

It's a shame that Repubblica's main activity is precisely to “bully” journalists or commentators who are not aligned with Repubblica-Pensiero. The connection between certain newspapers, FNSI and “tactical civil support organizations” represent the real danger for democracy in Italy and this should be talked about. If there is a regime in Italy it is the one imposed by the left on information and entertainment. Other than Gazete and Pis.

