In the phone call, which dates back to September 18thas specified by Palazzo Chigi, the prime minister talks to her interlocutor about various topics, including the migrant issue and the relationship with other EU leaders and the war in Ukraine. When asked by the two Russian comedians, Vovan and Lexus, aka Vladimir Kuznetsov and Aleksej Stolyarov, what do you think of the conflict, also in light of the talks held with US President Joe Biden and others, Meloni replies: «I see that there is a lot of tiredness, I must tell the truth, on all sides.” Therefore, she hopes for a moment «in which everyone understands that we need a way out. The problem is to find a way out that can be acceptable to both sides without destroying international law. I have some ideas about it, about how to handle this situation, but I’m waiting for the right time to try to put them on the table.”

The prime minister then adds: «Ukraine’s counteroffensive is perhaps not going as they expected, it is progressing but it has not changed the fate of the conflict. Everyone understands that it could really last for many years if we don’t try to find solutions. The problem is understanding what solution is acceptable to both without opening up other conflicts. He knows what I think about Libya, maybe he doesn’t know, we could discuss for hours about what happened in Libya, maybe today someone understands that the situation afterward is no better, we have to make our brains work.” Does all EU money go to Ukraine now? «What I’m working on is making sure that they also go to Africa» underlines Meloni.