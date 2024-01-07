Meloni, the most useless press conference ever. In the future we hope for AI

Meloni, here's why it was the most useless press conference ever. The comment

After expectations, postponements, imaginative reconstructions, illnesses, Mrs. Meloni appeared in front of decidedly benevolent journalists with a mixture of smiles and facial expressions worthy of commedia dell'arte. Without essentially saying anything, three hours of emptiness aroundin a balance of Romanesque-style political jargon, no shred of analysis beyond slogans and catchphrases, only fake determination and victimhood, ostentatious rectitude and sly silence. There has been a lot of discussion in recent weeks about artificial intelligence, about risks for humanity, Mattarella himself spoke about it, the European Union with the AI ​​ACT has prepared a bill that serves to regulate the use and commercialization of artificial intelligence, the New York Times is suing the main companies in the sector involved.

Returning to the long, but miserable, Press conference we are convinced that if it had been managed by artificial intelligence it would have been more pressing and effective, no intelligent machine would have accepted the nonsense about the ESM (binding 19 states out of twenty to Italian whim is irresponsible, it would have objected!), about competition, about Italian growth higher than the European average, on bank taxes then transformed into something else, etc.

Instead, Meloni had an easy life and we had to settle for the usual policy, now reduced to a comedy (of horrors) with parliamentarians who go armed at New Year's Eve parties, who stop trains, who promote food sovereignty by claiming that the poor eat better than the rich, who fear ethnic substitution, etc. To restore their spirit, we advise them watching Wim Wenders' latest film (Perfect Days in theaters from January), where the protagonist enjoys and makes us enjoy (as well as making us a little ashamed) of his humility and dedication with which he carries out his repetitive manual work of cleaning public toilets, transforming his days into perfect days.

