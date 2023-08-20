The global crisis makes the maneuver more complex. Meloni government hunting for 20 billion

The accounts do not add up. This is supported by the Press, which writes as “the official version at Palazzo Chigi and at the Treasury is that it will not be necessary to change the deficit estimates for 2023 and 2024 (4.5 and 3.7 percent respectively). With a little accounting imagination, it is possible to achieve the first objective, less the second”. Also because the international context is worrying: “Germany and the Netherlands will end 2023 in recession, the United States in 2024 will grow by 1 per cent, half this year, China – hit by deflation – by 4.5 per cent, half the pace it recorded three years ago”.

Not only. The Press recalls that “inflation is lowering its head, but it is still not certain that the European Central Bank will not be forced to raise interest rates again. With these premises, it will be impossible to fulfill the promises made in recent months”. According to the Turin newspaper, “at the moment there aren’t the resources even for the bare minimum. The mere confirmation of the tax relief on payroll, financed as a one-off payment for 2023, costs money between seven and ten billion euros. To avoid tightening the retirement age, confirm the so-called “quota 103” and the increase in minimum pensions requires another three billion euros”.

And again: Another 6-7 billion are needed for so-called non-deferable expenses, including those for military missions abroad. In summary: even in the best-case scenario, with a budget limited to politically unavoidable expenses, the government needs around twenty billion more than the current balances. To date, the largest deficit space for the government is just four billion, the result of the adjustment of two decimal places of the 2024 programmatic deficit from 3.5 to 3.7 percent”. In short, the government is hunting for around twenty billion Finding them will be anything but simple.

