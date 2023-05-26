The great claim on Rai takes place in the last sprint before the ballots. “I don’t want to replace an intolerant system of power with another intolerant system of power. I want to free Italian culture from an intolerant system of power, in which you couldn’t work if you didn’t belong to a political force» says Giorgia Meloni. The premier is very tough. «That of the left was not cultural hegemony but hegemony of power and today there is nervousness-she says-she. If in Rai someone has to measure up against merit and decides that he can’t do it and has to measure up against something else, it’s not a problem that we can ask ourselves».