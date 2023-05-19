Meloni, the investigation into the mother to damage the premier is a flop

After the serial investigation, Giorgia Meloni’s mother, Donna Anna Paratore, wrote to the editor of “Domani”, specifying some points and formulating accusations, which were printed today, with the reply of the director of the newspaper, Emiliano Fittipaldi.

Perhaps the prime minister and her sister, Arianna, should have convinced the lady to ignore the attack from De Benedetti’s (little read) newspaper, holder of card number 1 of the PD. To avoid granting the reply, certainly not benevolent, to hostile journalists.

And why any presumed faults or omissions of the parents must never fall on the children. But above all because politicians must be able to criticize the ideas, projects and related achievements or failures. The media and the political theater must banish the “ius sputtanandi” forever.

And don’t try to kick the donkey against opponents, not enemies, and their families. Seven months after Giorgia’s arrival at Palazzo Chigi, the criteria chosen by the opposition to attack her have turned into her opposite. And, faced with a changing majority, an opposition unable to change is proving to be a serious political mistake.

Last but not least, very bad and to be censored too the choice of the newspaper to machine-gun the mother of the young President in the days in which Giorgia Meloni is representing, well, Italy, and all of us, at the G7 of Hiroshima, the only woman among world leaders.

