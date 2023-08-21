Giorgia Meloni on vacation, Lollobrigida’s photo triggers the curiosity of social media

Francesco Lollobrigida drives people crazy on the web. With a photo published on Facebook yesterday afternoon, Sunday 20 August, in which the premier Giorgia Meloni is portrayed with a plate full of blue crabs, the Minister of Agriculture shares some moments of the Apulian holidays with social media users.

But there is one detail, as he points out Dagospy, which has not gone unnoticed under the magnifying glass of the people of the web. In fact, many users by zooming on the photo have been able to notice a detail that has certainly escaped the eyes of the less attentive. In the shot posted by Lollobrigidain fact, drawing attention away from the crabs you can glimpse a triangle-shaped makeshift that looks just like a slip.

Gone viral, many have commented on the photo of the prime minister. “We also want to see that of Boschi on a level playing field and what the heck”, reads under the photo.

