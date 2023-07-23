Meloni has fallen into a deadly trap





I made fun of a recent editorial by Ernesto Galli della Loggia on Corsera, in which he argued that the Melons he does nothing but travel around the world, but he doesn’t communicate with his constituents and therefore with the Italians who don’t understand what program he has.

I insinuated that the illustrious political scientist was the only one who didn’t understand the crystal clear plan: going up, always going up… . Meloni is a textbook example of a social climber, with a recipe that has always worked so far.

Today Gauls of the Lodge he should acknowledge Giorgia who, by renouncing so many trips, has imprinted a completely different speed on her government action: to meet the leaders of Africa and the Gulf, she will host everyone in Rome.

In fact, I read today, 22/7, in Business:

“Turning point on migrants: goodbye to naval blockades and NGO boats to be sunk: the premier launches a realistic program by hosting the leaders of Africa and the Gulf“.

The meeting will take place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (Maeci), and the inevitable Ursula von der Leyen, indicated by many as one of the culprits of the European inconclusiveness on the issue of migrants. A question of historical and global importance that should be addressed, once decisions capable of solving the problem have been taken, with the associated note “iron fist in velvet glove”. Instead it seems that we are going ahead with a “handful of ricotta in a very thin and transparent plastic glove, like a supermarket.

There Melons has fallen into a deadly trap: the ever-increasing mass transfer of populations who have discovered “the marvels” of our national health system, etc… etc… has caused the number of smugglers and traffickers to rise dramatically (arrivals in ’23 quadrupled compared to the same period in ’22).

Why Georgia, who loves to chat so much, doesn’t he explain to his constituents what he proposes to stop the activities of human traffickers? We know the penalties that would be inflicted on smugglers (up to 30 years in prison), but how can we fight the unobtainable traffickers?

