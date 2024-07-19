EU, the night of secret negotiations and then the rift. The background on Meloni’s great refusal to Ursula bis

Georgia Melons he chose coherence but now Italy is isolated in Europe. The FdI group in the EU voted against of der Leyenbut the German obtained a second term as President of the EU Commission with a large majority, also thanks to a last-minute agreement with the greens. It is precisely this move that has led the Italian Prime Minister to decide to politically abandon her former friend. The decision that redraws the political profile of Melons and Italy’s European positioning – reports Il Corriere della Sera – came without the Prime Minister having put her face and voice on it. She did it only at 5pm in the English evening, with the lightning-fast video launched on social media from gardens of Blenheim Palace — Just 49 seconds to dodge the questions of the journalists who arrived for her from Italy and for to make light of itto belittle, to reassure — while Sánchez, Scholz, Macron and Starmer they released statements to the press. The executive vice-presidency could be the one that fades away, which certifies the entry into the control room of the Commission. Indeed, there are those who think that not having grabbed it is one of the reasons for the lack of agreement. “Macron and Scholz will try to put us in perspective“, government sources predict, yet they assure that they do not fear revenge and spread confidence in the possibility – for many remote – that Italy gets the “minister” for the European Budgetwith the competence on the PNRR.

The MEPs of FdI they remained seated at the moment of the standing ovation, but she wished the President of the Commission “anyway” and the two leaders, whose personal relationship – continues Il Corriere – would be safe, will continue to collaborate “on many matters”. The Patriots rejoice, because they are brothers and sisters of Italy they gave up on the big “deal” and voted like them, perhaps investing in Trump’s re-election in the fall. The opposition attacks, but the prime minister feels she acted “for the national interest.” Italy is a great country, it’s her mantra. “And it will have the important role that it deserves.“. On the vote that led to the encore of of der Leyen a background story emerges, the snipers there were many who turned their backs on her at the last moment, at least 24. The last-minute move to reach an agreement with the greens allowed her to do it, they have 53 deputies. Ursula would have also obtained six votes in the secret of the urn from the conservatives. But the group leader of the FdI deputies in the Chamber Photos denies a secret agreement on a dozen votes in favor to save von der Leyen from snipers. “We make deals out in the opennot under the table”.