The press conference of the president of the is underway (today 29 December). Council of Ministers, Giorgia Meloni, his first year-end speech since taking office. “It’s not exactly” the press conference “of a government that worked a yearit’s more of a press conference at the beginning of the mandate”, are the first words of the premier.

Giorgia Meloni answers the first questions posed by the journalists present and comments on her team: “I trust my allies in the government, beyond the natural debates within” a coalition, “there are different nuances but the facts count “. The premier recalls how the green light to the budget law was not “easy. It was a political maneuver. While managing to invest most of the resources on expensive bills, we managed to start keeping the commitments made”, says Meloni. “The budget law was approved in an hour,” she recalls. “The will is to work well and meet deadlines. We have succeeded. I find an absolutely positive climate in the majority, I certainly cannot complain”.

Giorgia Meloni: “The new Covid alarm is under control”

“There is this situation in China, we took action immediately. In line with what we had asked to do in the past“. So the premier Giorgia Meloni referring to the new Covid alarm in Beijing and the mandatory swab measure for those arriving from China decided by the government. The Prime Minister recalls that there must be a European measure. “We expect the European Union to want to work in this direction”, observes Meloni, “the news that Minister Schillaci is giving me now is that at this moment” we need to send a “reassuring” message, because most of the cases found ” are related to Omicron”.

“I think checks, swabs, masks are useful. My idea is that we should work on empowering citizens rather than on coercion. I intend to do this in the future too. The situation in Italy is quite under control, we are monitoring minute by minute minute,” he concludes.

