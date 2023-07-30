In this torrid July, in Washington, the Prime Minister anchored Italian foreign policy within the context of the G7, of which Italy assumes the presidency in December. In the fall, she will go to Beijing to explain it. The two main world capitals, for Giorgia Meloni two sides of the same coin. The medal is our foreign policy in a world dominated by competition between great powers. Starting with the United States and China. Among which, equidistance (or equivicinanza…) is unrealistic. With Beijing we must aim for a constructive and collaborative modus vivendi, despite differences and competition – it will be the leitmotif of Meloni’s next major international stage.

Italy’s international position, reaffirmed in the conversation with Joe Biden, has inevitable repercussions on the relationship with the second world power, China. Among these is the non-renewal of Italy’s Memorandum of Accession to the Silk Road, signed in 2019, expiring in March 2024 unless canceled by December of this year. The Premier chose, correctly and courageously, to talk about it with Xi Jinping. However unwelcome the decision may be to him, communicating it directly to him is a sign of respect. Not if it had been announced unilaterally, or even on the sidelines of the visit to Washington.

In Italy there has been a lot of talk about Hamlet’s renewal or not of the Memorandum. We don’t know how much Biden and Meloni talked about it in the Oval Office. In public they have kept away from it. The official American line remains that what happens on the Rome-Beijing section does not concern Rome-Washington. It is not so but in reality the two leaders did not need to discuss it at length. The non-renewal of Italy’s adhesion to the Silk Road is implicit in everything that emerged from Giorgia Meloni’s visit to Washington – and in what was written, as Ilario Lombardo observed yesterday in these columns, in the joint press release.

The press release, extensive and articulated in reciprocal commitments, is an important result for Meloni and for Italian diplomacy – a text of this magnitude cannot be improvised. It is the acknowledgment that the US takes Italy’s international role seriously, beyond the classic set phrases. In addition to the passages on the Taiwan Strait and the challenge posed by China, it contains a clear reference to the whole problem of relations with Beijing, although not mentioned by name. The concept of economic resilience and risk minimization (“de-risking”) is borrowed from the strategy on China agreed by the G7 in Hiroshima and which the European Union, including Germany, are metabolising. This puts the Italian premier in an iron barrel of European and Western orthodoxy when she explains to Xi Jinping that Italy cannot renew the Memorandum on the Silk Road.

Apart from the fact that the economic-commercial benefits for our country have been negligible – our exports have grown minimally and decidedly less than that of France and Germany, which have carefully avoided joining – the original vice of the Memorandum was in making Italy the only G7 country participating in the Silk Road. An unfortunate choice but a venial sin – perhaps – in 2019 when there was no G7 strategy on China. And when not only US-China but also EU-China relations were not as antagonistic as they are today. Persevering in the error would be unforgivable when instead the G7 strategy not only exists but it is precisely up to Italy, as the rotating presidency, to carry it forward.

An ungrateful task awaits Giorgia Meloni in Beijing. The Chinese are not kind to those who say no. Xi may cancel the invitation. She will think about it. But in the current economic situation, even Beijing needs not to cut trade bridges with Italy and Europe. This can give the Premier some cards to play. And he will be able to treasure the advice of Henry Kissinger always to be listened to religiously, especially on China. Meanwhile, you have the satisfaction of returning from Washington having eliminated an anomaly in the opposite direction with the green light of the US Senate for the appointment of Ambassador Jack Markell. Italy was the only G7 country where the titular holder of American diplomacy was still missing. Now Villa Taverna awaits the tenant on duty.