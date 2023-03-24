“The game on biofuels is by no means lost”. The premier said so Giorgia Meloni at the end of the European Council in Brussels. “We are demonstrating how even biofuels respect zero emissions: if a technology meets those targets” that we have set for ourselves, “that technology can be used”, she explained.

The dispute over the so-called alternative fuels reopens after various “heavy” positions taken by various bodies – the last in order of arrival by T&E – on the impossibility of betting on biofuels and e-fuels to replace petrol or diesel. And in Brussels the debate is reopened on the role that different technologies and energy vectors could have in the ecological transition: President Meloni went down hard: “Compared to the initial text, the work being done to recognize technological neutrality is a victory, there is not only the electric option”, reiterates. Equally weighty were Scholz’s statements: “I know that journalism is also part of entertainment, and that you don’t like seeing us reach an agreement, but we will find an agreement with the EU on e-fuels“. The German Chancellor at the end of the Eurosummit, answering a question on the ongoing talks with Brussels to include e-fuels in the text on the stop to internal combustion engines in 2035, he thus relaunched the debate.