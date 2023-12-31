Personal appreciation and that of the entire Government for the end-of-year message addressed to the Italian people by the Head of State. This is what the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, addressed in a telephone conversation with Sergio Mattarella at the end of the traditional speech.

During the conversation – we read in a note – Meloni defined that of the President an intervention of great depth and vision, particularly on the path towards peace and the end of conflicts, and expressed particular gratitude for the specific attention paid by the Head of State to the young generations, their needs and their expectations. He fully agrees with the need to support employment, adequate wages and guarantee safety in the workplace and efficient public health. Furthermore, President Meloni extended his best wishes to the President and his loved ones for 2024 and for the continuation of his mandate.

Salvini

“The President of the Republic pronounces clear words on peace and the fight against all forms of terrorism, issues on which the League is and will always be at the forefront – states the Northern League leader and deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini -. Exactly like on other points touched on by the President, such as the institutional and cultural fight against violence against women. It is good that the increase in employment and growth in Italy are recognised, which the PD and 5Stars foolishly refuse to do. Our commitment in 2024 will also be to work on reforms such as autonomy, premiership and above all justice. We wish to prevent Italy from remaining hostage to bureaucracy, slowness and biased trade union and judicial minorities. The passage where the President censures the tendency to spread falsehoods against those considered adversaries and even enemies is significant. This is a passage – concludes Salvini – that is particularly precious for those who, like the League, have suffered and are suffering media attacks and beyond”.

Tajani

“Freedom, peace, respect for the person, defense of the elderly, trust in young people, dignity of work are the values ​​to which the Head of State calls us. We share them and consider them the inspiring principles of our political action to be transformed into facts every day concrete”, comments the deputy prime minister and foreign minister Antonio Tajani on

The Russian

“The message from the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella – states the President of the Senate Ignazio La Russa – confirms his ability to be the representative of all Italians. All the sensitive issues on which firm words are needed were touched upon by his intervention with great wisdom. Even the choice of words was significant and it is difficult to isolate just a few: 'The rejection of war', 'the culture of peace' without appearing neutral, 'love as a gift', the condemnation of 'unfounded accusations' by separating the border between 'true and false', 'emergencies and problems', 'the needs of young people', the rights 'sanctioned by the Constitution', 'equality between men and women' and progress as long as it is 'human'. And I was moved – says La Russa – to hear the words 'Homeland' and 'Pride in Italians', combined with freedom, equality, justice, peace, as constitutional values ​​that are the basis of our 'Identity', which the President rightly has found in many acts of our 'community'. He expressed the Republic's gratitude to all. That gratitude that Italians – he concludes – have towards the high office that President Mattarella holds impeccably”.

Fountain

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Lorenzo Fontana also thanks “the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, for the words of trust and encouragement to the Italian people, in particular to the most fragile people, the elderly, the young generations and those who live in the suburbs . Complex challenges await us: from new geopolitical structures to technological innovation, from care for the environment to violence against women. I am certain – he underlines – that our country, aware of its centrality in the Mediterranean, will be able to best interpret its role also in view of the next G7 that we will host. Italy will continue to contribute with determination to international cooperation and in the daily commitment dedicated to building a just and lasting peace between peoples in a world afflicted by the horror of wars and in which the ferocious persecution of Christians persists”.