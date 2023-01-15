“Thank you all for the messages of good wishes. 46 years. I don’t know if there is something to celebrate, but there is certainly a wish that I want to wish myself. I hope not to be frightened by the amount of problems, not to make me be captivated by the sirens of power, not to be convinced by a system that I don’t agree with. I hope to be bold, concrete, fast and courageous. To always look at what is right for Italy. In short, I hope not to disappoint who believed in me, and in the possibility that Italy would return to the great nation it deserves to be. And I won’t do it, whatever the cost”. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni writes it on social media, who turns 46 today.

