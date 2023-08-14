Government, Meloni and the flood in Emilia Romagna: “Bonaccini? Does politics on the skin of citizens”

Giorgia Meloni he speaks again, he does it with three interviews in which he addresses different themes: from extra profit tax to the minimum salary. But also speak of the flood in Emilia Romagna. The premier takes stock of the situation of her government. From her holidays to Ceglie Messapica in Puglia the Prime Minister also thinks of accepting the invitation of Ed Ramapremier of Albaniawaiting for you on the shores of Vlora for three days of relaxation. And he adds that he feels tired and besieged. So much so that you can’t even relax in the oasis of Itria Valley. Meloni’s comment on the words of the governor of Emilia Romagna Bonaccini who complains that he has not yet received the funds needed for reconstruction: “He does politics on the skin of the citizens” with the flood.

For the prime minister, the priority on the economic front is the renewal of the tax wedge cut: “My line – the premier tells Corriere della Sera – is to concentrate the funds on the lowest wages”. Perhaps also responding to the thrust of the opposition on the minimum salary. Regarding the strikes promised by the CGIL in September, he says that “it is not an issue of merit, but of preliminary opposition“. On the tax on extra profits explains that the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti “was fully involved“. But on the pact with Salvini he says that the law “is an initiative that I took on myself. Point“.

