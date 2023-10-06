MPrime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her center-right coalition have been in office for almost a year. The left-wing opposition in Rome and the political moral watchdogs in Germany give her a bad report. There is talk of a “black year”. This is not just a color metaphor, but a historical allusion: Meloni and her right-wing conservative party Brothers of Italy are said to be revenants of Mussolini and the fascists.

You don’t see black shirts in Rome these days. Not even in the regions and municipalities where Italy’s right has beaten the left in recent years. The three parties in the coalition led by Meloni are now in power in 15 of the country’s 20 regions, comparable to the federal states in Germany. Just eight years ago, the balance of power in the regions was exactly the opposite, and the social democratic prodigy Matteo Renzi was in power in Rome.

Balance sheet rather poor

Since then, apart from the left-wing populist interlude of the Five Star Movement, Italy has moved to the right. First under the leadership of Matteo Salvini’s Lega, the former regional party from the economically strong north, then under Meloni’s brothers of Italy, who shook off their post-fascist legacy years ago. Giorgia Meloni is 46 years old, but has been in politics for two and a half decades and in parliament since 2008. After she clearly won the election on September 25th last year and was sworn in by President Sergio Mattarella barely four weeks later, she made it clear that she had come to stay. For the entire legislative period of five years and perhaps even longer.

Nobody knows whether she will succeed. But after a year, Meloni is firmly in the saddle in Rome and is enjoying popularity on the international stage. Unlike the Chancellor in Berlin, she is not facing any defeats in upcoming regional elections and is not facing any shambles in the polls. The left’s whispers of an “expert government” that could soon replace their cabinet need not frighten them for the time being. Even less complaining about alleged right-wing conformity because the hegemony of left-wing cultural and media workers is being challenged. Meloni knows that large parts of the citizens are behind him.







However, the results of her first year in government, which was largely characterized by pragmatism, are rather poor. The promised curb on illegal immigration has not happened, on the contrary. By the beginning of October, the number of boat migrants had increased almost twice compared to the same period last year and almost tripled compared to 2021.

Join forces with Brussels

However, instead of railing against the EU’s failed asylum policy, Meloni sought and found solidarity with Brussels, namely Commission President Ursula von der Leyen: After the recent compromise to tighten asylum regulations using a “crisis mechanism” (against German wishes), Meloni can say, The EU adopted Italy’s position and not the other way around.

In the Russian war against Ukraine, the Prime Minister and especially her Ministers for Defense and Foreign Affairs are firmly on Kiev’s side. They also remain firm on the “home front”, where the opposition is increasingly resisting further arms deliveries and donations to Ukraine.







When it comes to budget and debt policy, Meloni and her finance minister are continuing the short-term tactic of muddling through countless left and right previous governments instead of developing a sustainable strategy to combat the cardinal problem of government over-indebtedness. Saving on social spending and taking on debt is particularly difficult in times of weak growth and high inflation because the “little people” (and potential voters) are already struggling. The generous resources from the EU’s post-pandemic reconstruction fund may help Rome to renovate its infrastructure, education and healthcare systems, but cannot be used to rehabilitate the state budget.

As a leading figure of the “new right” in Europe and head of government of the third largest economy in the EU, Meloni wants to promote the renaissance of self-confident conservatism at the European level in the European elections next June: from family and population policy to economic and budgetary policy Environmental and migration policy. The “firewall” against an allegedly dangerous right wing does not exist in Italy. Silvio Berlusconi already knew that. Giorgia Meloni is currently Europe’s most efficient and powerful firewall woodpecker.