Poll bomb for the government and the premier. Change everything. The tables

A bomb. A real political bomb. The survey created exclusively for Affaritaliani.it by Roberto Baldassari, general manager of Lab21.01signals a real collapse in just one week of trust in the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, dropped from 53.3% to 51.2. A loss of more than two percentage points in seven days had never been seen before.

the “guilt” is certainly the decision of the government and the premier not to renew the cut in excise duties on fuel, or the discount on the price of petrol. 96.3% of Italians say they agree little or not at all with the failure to cut excise duties by the executive. With Palazzo Chigi only 3.7% of the sample. In short, a disaster for Meloni and for the government.

And in fact, in his intentions to vote on the parties, Fratelli of Italy collapses to 28.2%. The League is stable, the Democratic Party firm at 15%, while the 5 Star Movement and the so-called Third Pole Action-Italia Viva are recovering.

See also An increase in the percentage of supporters of Trump's accusation in the events of the storming of Congress Poll January 12th Poll January 12th Poll January 12th Poll January 12th Poll January 12th

Subscribe to the newsletter

