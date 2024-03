Monday, March 11, 2024, 11:57











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, breathes easy after the re-election of the president of Abruzzo, Marco Marsilio, a member of her party, Brothers of Italy (HdI), in the regional elections held this Sunday in this territory in the center of the country. Marsilio's victory with…

This content is exclusive for subscribers