The reform of the Italian system on the model of presidentialism remains the great objective of the Meloni government, which, as the premier herself declared in the press conference at the end of the year, is devoted not to “surviving” but to “doing things”, even at the cost of fight for re-election.

“I won’t be so naive as to miss any attempts at postponement”, explained the leader of the executive, aware of the fact that a similar revolution, which must necessarily pass through a constitutional reform law, needs to bring about as much possible the Parliament to be refined and approved.

In the plans of the Prime Minister there is the direct election of the President of the Republic, chosen every five years by the citizens, who presides over the Council of Ministers and has the power to revoke ministers. The figure of prime minister and the scheme of trust of the chambers in government would be preserved.

Meloni has a plan in mind to get to the goal: a bicameral commission entirely dedicated to the subject, formed – according to a background of the The print – by a number of 15-20 parliamentarians at most, who work for two years on all the implications of the transition to presidentialism.

Marcello Pera, senator of the Brothers of Italy and former president of the Senate as well as historical face of Forza Italia and the People of Freedom, would be the referent of the reform. The Minister for Institutional Reforms Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati has already begun to test the waters with her center-right allies, but the government is also looking to the Third Pole of Matteo Renzi and Carlo Calenda for a political “bank”.

“If the government opens a discussion, it is not possible to withdraw,” said the vice president of Action Matteo Richetti, while the Democratic Party and the 5 Star Movement have already withdrawn. Renzi suggested to Meloni “not to do everything alone”, running the risk of failing as in the case of the December 2016 referendum on overcoming perfect bicameralism.

But the government does not seem afraid of popular consultation. Emanuele Prisco, former group leader of Fdi in the Constitutional Affairs Commission, said: “Even if the reform were to obtain two-thirds of the parliamentarians, it would be right to hold a referendum. An epochal stage cannot fail to be confirmed by the polls”.