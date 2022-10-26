The Government of Giorgia Meloni has been involved in its first controversy over its decision to increase the maximum amount with which it can be paid in cash from 2,000 to 10,000 euros. According to criticism from the Italian opposition, this measure will promote tax evasion by facilitating the circulation of black money. Experts, on the other hand, are divided on the effects it would have.

In her speech yesterday in the Senate, where the Government submitted to the necessary investiture motion whose positive result was taken for granted as it had an absolute majority, Giorgia Meloni defended this proposal, assuring that there are countries where there is no limit to the use of cash “and the evasion is very low”.

The new prime minister’s proposal to launch a “fiscal peace” with taxpayers who have open cases with the Treasury also generated criticism. Although she did not offer the details, it is speculated that it would consist of getting rid of the payment of penalties and interest, not the debt itself. There are those who see in this measure a kind of hidden fiscal amnesty.

energy plan



The Italian prime minister also bet in her speech in the Senate, prior to the confidence vote of her Executive, to resume the extraction of Italian gas to “liberate” the country from an “unacceptable” energy dependence. “Medium-term measures are needed to free Italy from an unacceptable energy dependency. I am thinking of extracting natural gas. I believe that national resources must be used as Europe asks », she explained.

The leader of the Brothers of Italy focused on the energy emergency, as well as the crisis in the supply chain stemming from the pandemic. “We will never be ready to go from dependence on Russian gas to dependence on Chinese raw materials,” she said.