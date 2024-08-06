Meloni should not follow the Papeete trend: sell Rai immediately and leave the controversy aside

We have recognized Meloni’s merits in recent years, first of all the choice of a clear Atlantic location, even at the cost of generating discontent within his majority. Another merit, having let the economy run by concluding some undoubtedly successful operations such as the ITA operation with Lufthansa and the spin-off of the TIM network in favour of the KKR fund (in the face of sovereignty!). It’s a shame then that the Papeete syndrome it seems to be hitting Meloni too. It all started with the knockout of von der Leyen, a choice that essentially excluded Italy from the game of the commissions that count without taking into account the fact that we will soon enter into infringement proceedings, in short, a choice that is not very shrewd, she who has shown herself to be shrewd. Then the naive attack on Europe as responsible for the conclusions of the annual report of the Commission on the rule of law in Italy and the rest of the EU. Meloni missed the opportunity to give a signal of foresight, she preferred instead to chase Salvini’s sirens against the EU. If she had been well advised she would have realized that the conclusions of the report that simply highlight the positions of the various stakeholders (including newspapers with obvious criticism from some on freedom of information) are more or less the same as the previous report when Meloni was not in government, then however the government press (the one that has now unleashed the uproar) did not utter a word. Meloni had an assist and did not play it, what a shame.

What better opportunity to shuffle the cards and finally start, for example, the sale of the useless RAI? A Rai outside the mainstream media game (stuck in Vespa-ism), which shows us target shooting at the Olympics but denies us the Grand Slams of Tennis, which shows us the worst national football team in history and for decades denies us Formula One and Moto GP where we have national champions who are envied around the world. Meloni should accept the press that counts for little or nothing, leave the EU alone, let yourself be advised by those who read the dossiers, leave the failed battles to the left, don’t chase Salvini in his lost battles (the latest of which is the transport disaster in Italy). Meloni should not get involved in the debate on the sexual nature of athletes, she should leave it to the IOC and the world of sport and above all to those who are competent on these extremely complex issues. Finally Meloni, faced with the Bologna massacre, learn to remain silent and respect a definitive sentence. Don’t expose yourself to the controversies in which they attribute to you a long thread that ties your political matrix with that massacre, don’t respond to the provocations of the separation of careers as part of a subversive project (absolute nonsense). Or at least avoid this loquacity on the very day of the anniversary of the massacre.