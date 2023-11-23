FdI, confirmations from two party leaders: Lollobrigida towards Brussels

The scoop from Affaritaliani.it has been confirmed: Minister Francesco Lollobrigida towards a candidacy in the next ones European. The head of Agriculture, who once again ended up in the crosshairs of the opposition for the affair of train stoppedwould have been indicated by the leaders of his party for a role in Brussels. Business had written it before anyone else. Now the confirmations from FdI. Last week Lollobrigida – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – opened a Whatsapp channel to communicate its updates to followers, citizens and voters. For some party leaders this was an unmistakable signal: he wants to run in the European elections and has already started the election campaign. Thus, in a chat with parliamentarians, leaders of the Brothers of Italy and friends, he was asked half-jokingly: “Do the personal channel to run in elections?”. His answer was blunt: “No.”

An episode – continues Il Fatto – which photographs it clash underway between the Prime Minister Giorgia Melons and the Minister of Agriculture, partner of her sister Arianna. The prime minister would like to nominate Lollobrigida in Europe to give him a position as commissioner of agriculture, but the former group leader of the Brothers of Italy he’s resistingsay two party leaders who requested anonymity to speak freely on the issue. Lollobrigida is objecting. Both because, explains a parliamentarian close to him, he wants to continue being Minister of Agriculture, but also for a more practical reason: he fears that the European candidacy is in reality a trap and that it will lead him to get away from the places that matter in the government and in the party. The position as European commissioner in fact it is not so obvious: if Italy were to obtain a more important position – such as the presidency of the European Council – he could hardly go to Lollobrigida.

