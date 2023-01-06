Undermine and break the alliance between the EPP and the Socialists in the European Parliament and therefore in the main EU institutions, with the Commission in the lead. This is the main objective of the important meeting in Rome between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the president of the Popolari, the German Manfred Weber. The appointment is that of the 2024 European elections when the Brothers of Italy, who lead the Conservatives and Reformists of the ECR, aim to get full votes, thanks also to friendly parties in other countries such as Poland, Spain and the Czech Republicto then arrive at a Popular-Conservative alliance relegating the socialist left to the opposition.

Meloni’s move to see Weber directly, when the Italian party of reference for the EPP is Forza Italia, greatly irritated Silvio Berlusconi who, somehow, felt bypassed and ignored. The premier plays firsthand on the European table, which is fundamental and decisive. The Budget Law, also thanks to the rigor of the minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, was very Dragonian, in the name of prudence. And in fact there are already many disappointed, for example due to the non-renewal of the discount on petrol with the cut in excise duties that has not been refinanced (for now), but which costs one billion euros a month.

For Meloni, the most difficult thing is to reconcile electoral promises with due respect for the relationship with Brussels. Head held high in Europe, true, but without tears and breaks. Above all with the ECB which continues to raise interest rates and is constantly beaten by the melonian minister Guido Crosetto, but not directly by the Prime Minister. With the reform of the EU Pact that will have to be written in 2023-2024 and with the hypothesis of a new budget deviation to be requested, and try to obtain, good relations with Brussels are needed.

Impossible with the PSE, i.e. the Democratic Party in Italy, and therefore the attempt to build an axis with the Popolari, also in the light of the Qatar-gate that hit the Socialists, really serves Meloni to carve out a leading role in the future in Europe. Question mark the League, which in the EU Parliament is part of Identità e Democrazia, a group effectively marginalized, and which in some way should and could be part of this discussion, even if there is bad blood between the ECR and ID (at a European and not an Italian level) . A game of chess, difficult to construct, but face-to-face with Weber is the first, fundamental step.

