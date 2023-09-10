Italy will exit the Silk Road, but relations between Italy and China can still consolidate and grow. This is what emerges from a summit, on the sidelines of the G20 in India, between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her Chinese counterpart Li Qiang. Italy’s decision to withdraw from the agreement has therefore essentially been made, but there will still be a parliamentary step before making it official. And if the path is outlined (cancellation by December to avoid triggering the automatic renewal), diplomacy has been working for some time to avoid there being backlash in the relations.

Meloni will be in Beijing by the end of the year, but in the meantime he wanted to reassure Li that Italy is “ready to strengthen and consolidate” relations. From the bilateral meeting emerged the “common intention to consolidate and deepen the dialogue between Rome and Beijing on the main international issues”. And without the Silk Road, the 19-year-old Global Strategic Partnership “will be the beacon for advancing friendship and collaboration between the two nations in every sector of common interest.”

For his part, Li Qiang hoped for a “healthy and stable relationship”, “necessary for better development”. The prime minister also outlined a framework of bilateral relations in which Italy will have to guarantee “a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment” for Chinese companies, while Beijing “will continue to expand market access to create more opportunities for Italian quality products”.

“I want to reiterate my and Italy’s congratulations to Prime Minister Modi for the success of this difficult edition of the G20. Italy has offered collaboration to the Indian presidency from the beginning, above all because we continue to be convinced that the G20 is a strategic multilateral forum to the extent that it allows dialogue with emerging countries and those of the global south”, said Meloni at the end of the summit among the twenty largest in the world.

“We worked for a declaration that had a specific reference to Ukraine, it was not an obvious result if we take into account that the ministerial meetings all ended without a final declaration. It’s a compromise statement but I still consider it important in this context.” “We are not helping the self-interested narrative that would have the West divided from the rest of the world – he added -. We have shown that we are attentive to the needs of Southern countries, we do not want conflicts between Northern and Southern countries”.