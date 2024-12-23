The president met with Kaja Kallas and the heads of Government of Finland, Sweden and Greece in Lapland He resumes in Rome his project to open the two centers in Albania for asylum seekers that the Italian justice vetoed

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orp, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis EFE