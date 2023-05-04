Meloni, Francesco Merlo on Repubblica: “Sechi and Lombards? Heirs of Italian knitters”

Mario Sechi, Thomas Lombards: two names that have achieved more and more notoriety as “satellites” around the premier Giorgia Meloni. But is it really so? Is their figure serving the Prime Minister?

To reply to a reader of Republic And Francesco Merlo: “Dear Blackbird, now we must systematically hear (or read) what Mario Sechi thinks? Nothing against him, what a right-wing person he was and remains so, but does the Prime Minister no longer speak? We miss some “ahò” or some “‘nte preoccupà”. Will we survive?” The answer of Blackbird she didn’t wait: “Our Emanuele Lauria has revealed the identity of the ‘young guru of the web’, Tommaso Longobardi, to whom we owe the May Day video. And Longobardi is experiencing his quarter of an hour of fame, the newspapers interview him, the TVs praise him: “Just an improvised one, cooked and eaten” he said, with the vanity of someone who creates masterpieces on the spot, without think about it. And it comes from Casaleggio, that is to say from the web-crazed troop that Grillo launched to attack the hated journalists.

Instead, the couple of the very good Sechi and the guru Longobardi will entertain us, who take the place that Casalino had with Conte and, with Salvini, Luca Morisi, who called himself a “Digital philosopher” and looked like a cross between Seneca, Cicero and Machiavelli when he posted the Nutella and the Luciferian mouths of the Captain, the pasta, the machine gun, the bulldozer, the sweatshirts and the gypsy woman. The truth? Many professionals which in America have the charm of modernity, here with us, also on the left, end in ‘maccarone, me te magno’. The figure of spin doctor, creator and lord of his lord or ladythe me without me, the guru whose personality would be that of having no personality but of manufacturing personality, he is the heir of the glorious Italian knitters”.

