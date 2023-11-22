Italy-Germany, Meloni and Scholz sign the Action Plan: agreement on five strategic sectors

The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, and the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz signed the Action Plan for strategic cooperation between the two governments. The two leaders signed the document, which provides for an intensification and a structuring bilateral dialogue in all sectors, also and above all on the main European themes (including macroeconomic and industrial policies), as part of the intergovernmental summit underway in Berlin, at the Federal Chancellery. “Today we signed the Italian-German Action Plan which structures the our cooperation in five thematic areas of particular interest: not only cooperation projects but also new formats to deepen our cooperation”. Thus the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the press conference after the bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni. “We want to strengthen energy cooperation for strengthen the security of supplies in the long term”, he remarked. “Our consultation is close and confident, we will also maintain this direct line next year with the Italian Presidency of the G7”, explained Scholz.

The prime minister Melons, for his part, he expressed great satisfaction: “At the intergovernmental summit the Our cooperation takes a leap forward: Italy and Germany meet again in this format after seven years, this marks a change of pace in our already excellent relations. The Action Plan – added the president – I think it’s good news for our people and also for the EU as a whole.” The Prime Minister continued singing the praises of the newfound partner: “I consider Germany a reliable partner, I am not among those who like external interference in the internal affairs of member countries. Things work between me and Chancellor Scholz because we are used to speaking clearly“.

Read also: Lollobrigida, the train stop was a coincidence. “Stop accessible to all”

Ukraine, Meloni speaks at the G20: “Russia can restore peace by withdrawing. With Sholz we will assist Ukraine”

Speaking from Berlin at the video conference of the G20 leaders, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, regarding the Russian war of aggression on Ukrainehe again condemned Moscow’s actionsalso for their global consequences and the damage they have caused to the poorest nations, and underlined that the Russia could at any time easily restore peace to Ukraine by withdrawing from the territories illegally occupied and re-establishing the sovereignty and full territorial integrity of Ukraine.

“With Scholz – added the Prime Minister – we addressed the topic of the Russian war of aggression on Ukraine, on which Italy and Germany share the position: we have reiterated our full support for Kiev’s sovereignty and that we will continue to provide 360-degree assistance to Kiev. The next conferences on reconstruction will take place in Italy and Germany.”

Read also: European Championships, Schlein tops the list throughout Italy. If things go badly, resign. Inside

MO, Scholz: “Agree with Italy on two-state solution”

“Israel and Palestine have the right to understand each other and humanitarian pauses are key. I agree with Italy on need for more aid in Gaza and on the two-state solution, which is what will allow us to coexist in peace”. From Scholz’s words at the intergovernmental summit in Berlin it is clear maximum alignment on both sides of the ongoing conflicts.

Migrants, Scholz approves the Meloni line: “The EU needs to adapt to manage the flows. Italy-Albania agreement complies with EU law”

“We agree that it is necessary to have an adjustment at European level on the situation of migrants”, said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaking of the conversation with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during the visit to Berlin.

As for the agreement reached by Italy with Albania, the chancellor reiterated: “Theagreement on migrants between Italy and Albania it is an issue that has already been addressed by the EU and that is all within European law – Scholz then added – the friendship and closeness of Italy and Albania have played an important role, but we all know that we must find a path to regulate migration and we need partnership with transit countries and to work together on a common level for a solution”

Stability Pact, Scholz: “Steps forward in the right direction”. Meloni: “We ask to defend our investments”

In the discussions between Italy and Germany on stability and growth pact, “great progress has been made and we are on the right path: no solution has yet been reached, but we are going in the right direction”. This was said by the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni who clarified Italy’s requests: “The Italian position requires not a cheerful budget policy which we have not done and are not doing because we are a serious nation and a serious government, but we have an investment defense problem, in our opinion it is important that the new governance rules reward efforts to favor strategic choices within the framework of a serious budget policy”.

Lufthansa, Meloni reassures: “We will send the notification to the EU shortly, we have done a good job together”

Finally, regarding the Lufthansa dossier, the prime minister announced: “We we are ready to send the notification to the EU next week. We hope an immediate solution and the ability to close this file because we did a good job together.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

