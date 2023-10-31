The Meloni financial package, budget law 2024, approved by the Council of Ministers has just arrived in Parliament: the text stamped by the accountancy department, which I was able to read, contains rules in favor of the Regions and one in particular represents a real breath of fresh air for the Rocca council.

In fact, there is an article that concerns the suspension of the capital quota of the Regions’ liquidity advances. It refers to the liquidity advances from the State provided for by the so-called Letta decree, Legislative Decree 35/2013, which the Regions have requested from the Mef to pay previous debts.

So Zingaretti got Lazio into debt

The law provided that the Regions would have to arrange for the coverage of the loan through legislative measures. The Zingaretti council, as soon as it took office, approved the first budget measure, regional law n. 2 of 29 April 2023, which with article 2 authorizes the Region to use the liquidity advance fund provided for by Legislative Decree 35/2013. This is 10 billion euros to pay certified past debts.

A loan covered by the increase in regional taxes

To cover the loan, the Zingaretti council does not present a spending rationalization plan but rather an increase in taxes. Except that councilor Sartore does not write it explicitly but has approved a rule that refers to the legislative decree on fiscal federalism. The reference is to article 6 of the legislative decree. 68/2011, which provides that the basic rate of the regional Irpef surcharge of 1.23% can be increased by 0.5% (1.73%) for the years 2012 and 2013; by 1.1% (1.23%) for 2014 and by 2.1% (3.3%) starting from the year 2015.

And in fact with the 2015 tax year the regional Irpef surcharges are modulated as follows: up to 15 thousand euros additional equal to 1.73% (1.23 + 0.50 – healthcare); between 15 thousand and 28 thousand equal to 2.73%; from 20 thousand to 55 thousand at 2.93%; from 55 thousand to 75 thousand at 3.23% and over 75 thousand equal to 3.33%.

Irpef: from 1.73 to 3.3%

When Zingaretti took office, the regional Irpef surtax was equal to 1.73%, including the share relating to the coverage of the healthcare deficit. Now they are at a maximum of 3.33%. The Zingaretti council does more, because it inserts into the decree on the earthquake in central Italy in 2016, that of Amatrice, a provision which provides that, for the Regions affected by the earthquake, the payment of the amortization portion of the loan of Legislative Decree 35/2013, of approximately 300 million per year, be suspended for the years from 2017 to 2023.

Zingaretti borrows 10 billion from the state

So the Zingaretti council acquires 10 billion as a loan from the state, increases taxes and postpones the payment of the loan installments to the future legislature. In short, a real disaster. The Rocca council takes office with a debt of 30 billion, which is the true figure of the financial debt of the Region, if we also consider the State loan, the taxes increased at the maximum rate of 3.33% and an installment of 300 million to be paid from 2024. A difficult situation.

Meloni to the aid of the Rocca Council

Now Meloni comes to the aid of the Rocca council and with the 2024 budget law intervenes on the earthquake decree of Central Italy, article 44 paragraph 4 of Legislative Decree 189/2016, providing that the suspension of the amortization installment is moved until 2026. In this so the Region will have to return to paying the amortization installment from 2027. A real breath of fresh air for the budget councilor Righini who worked hard to find 170 million to cover the latest findings of the Court of Auditors.

In the budget law there is also another rule which concerns the settlement of the deficit of the Regions, which is similar to what was approved for the Municipalities in the last legislature. It concerns the Regions with ordinary statute, which have a per capita administrative deficit as of 31 December 2021 of more than 1,500 euros, which are recognized for the years 2024-2033 with an annual contribution of 20 million euros.

The contribution to repay the debt is a very dangerous weapon

I don’t know if the Lazio Region falls within these parameters, in any case I advise the Rocca council not to use this possibility, because the disbursement of the state contribution is tied to the signing of an agreement for the settlement of the deficit between the Prime Minister and the president of the Region, in which the Region undertakes to increase the regional Irpef surcharge. For Lazio it would be a real disaster given that the surcharges are already at a maximum of 3.33%.



Subscribe to the newsletter

