Meloni: “I haven’t heard from Salvini since Mattarella’s election day

“I haven’t heard from Salvini since Mattarella’s election day”. Giorgia Meloni, leader of the Brothers of Italy, revealed this during a press conference in Rome. “We feel with Berlusconi“, and the” interlocutions “on the administrative” are in progress, then there is a dead line … We try to do it as soon as possible, we are close to the electoral scandeza “.

Meloni: “I have fluctuating signals on the center-right’s will to win”

“Relations with Salvini are not the problem nor how consistently you feel. The problem is the basic choices and to understand if the other center-right parties are still aiming to give this nation a center-right government. From this point of view I have mixed signals, I don’t always have the impression that the priority is to make the center right win. Sometimes it seems that consideration is also being given to re-proposing rainbow majorities. “

Meloni: “May 1 in Milan a concert for unsecured workers”

“Sunday May 1st is workers’ day. Sunday there will be a concert of ‘I Virtuosi Italiani’ directed by Beatrice Venezi dedicated to all unsecured workers and not represented by the triple trade union. There will be various representations that will take place on stage between one part and the other of the concert, representatives of the VAT numbers, professionals, law enforcement agencies“.

