“Giorgia Meloni and Matteo Salvini they had a two-hour convivial meeting in Puglia, in the farmhouse where the Prime Minister is spending a few days of vacation. It was also the occasion for a phone call to the other Deputy Prime Minister, Antonio Tajani. The three leaders agreed to meet in person on August 30 to take stock of the most urgent issues”. Government sources said.

At the resort in Ceglie Messapica, where the Prime Minister has been staying with her family for a week, there was also the minister, and brother-in-law of the leader of FdI, Francesco Lollobrigida. The one between Salvini and Meloni had an informal meeting to take stock of the main current political issues in view of the recovery. Due to a blackout that affected much of the Brindisi area, a generator was installed to ensure the electricity supply and communications between the paths of the Beneficio district. The failure in the electrical network was probably caused by high temperatures.

It is not excluded that among the issues addressed by the center-right leaders, questions regarding the most urgent dossiers were touched upon. The first and perhaps most divisive concerns the appointment of managers Rai. Salvini and Meloni will have to find an agreement on the renewal of the Board of Directors and the main management positions. Other crucial issues: the choice of the commissioner to propose to Ursula von der Leyen in EU (Italy is, in fact, among the countries that have not yet made the choice official), the maneuver and a passage, in all probability, on the question of the Ius Scholaewhich in recent days has caused friction within the majority parties, especially between the League and Forza Italia.