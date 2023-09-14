Meloni and his men in Europe. So half the government will move to Brussels. But there are those who get in the way…

Georgie Melons begins to study the moves in view of European and warns government allies not to show selfish attitudes in electoral campaigns. “We were able to do the unthinkable in Italy, it is possible that we are capable of doing something unthinkable in Europe” said the prime minister, addressing the national assembly of FdI. We must expect a very tough electoral campaign. We must do it as the Spaniards would say with cabeza fria y corazon caliente. There is an electoral system proportional which – reports Repubblica – it requires presence from us, passion and exaltation of our identity. On the other hand, we have a government obligation and serving Italy’s interest is a priority.”

And therefore, she added, “I am convinced that our allies are also aware of the fact that weight that we all have together on our shoulders is so serious that we cannot waste energy in any selfish attitudes of any kind. Woe to anyone who is not clear that the priority must be the good of the nation. ” A clear message sent to him:”Everyone’s sacrifice is needed“.

For this reason, confidentially – continues Repubblica – the Prime Minister he has already let some of his ministers know that in the spring the country will ask for new sacrifices: at least four of them will have to run. One in the North, perhaps Adolfo Ursus (there are two constituencies, East and West). One in the center, Francesco Lollobrigida. One in the South, between Raffaele Thick and Gennaro Sangiulian. And Nello Musumeci in the Islands. We need to close ranks: Palazzo Chigi is once again at stake. But the Minister of Agriculture and his brother-in-law – reveals Dagospia – this hypothesis he wouldn’t have appreciated it and he would have already made it known that he had no intention of moving from Rome for go to Brussels.

