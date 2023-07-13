Eventually, she returned to the scene of the crime. Where by crime we mean the “political crime” of which she has often been accused: to have gone to the extremists of Vox in Spain to show the hoarse face of the right wing of struggle, rather than of government.

The other time his ultra-conservative manifesto, which had frightened several chancelleries, had shouted: “Yo soy Giorgia, soy una mujer, soy cristiano”. But then the Atlanticist Georgia followed, reassuring with the Americans, very aligned with Washington. But now Meloni has returned to her Spanish friends and closed her video connection with the square in Valencia to applause, during an electoral demonstration by the leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal. A speech this time not shouted, and with a more institutional voice, but with a very right-wing content. «In Italy – she said – we are defending the interests of the Italians and I am sure that from July 23, the same can be done in Spain with a government of patriots with Vox. Long live Italy, long live Spain, long live the European patriots”. Or: «We must stop ultra-ecological fanaticism».

Giorgia Meloni connects with Vox: “In Europe it’s time for patriots”



“We hope to be with you soon in the European institutions to defend a united Europe that respects nation states,” replied the leader of the Spanish Vox party, Santiago Abascal. “We wish you every success in defending a sovereign, prosperous and free Italy,” he added.

In short, the more right-wing Meloni has reappeared in Vox, albeit in a reassuring suit. “It is essential that our two countries work together to defend our borders, which are the borders of Europe, against irregular immigration”. And again: «The model of open borders is not good, it turned out to be false and the whole world can see it. We cannot expect to welcome all economic migrants”. Then, launching the Spanish right towards the elections of July 23, he thundered: «The time of the patriots has arrived», «in Italy, Finland, Sweden, Poland, and the Czech Republic, we have shown that we patriots can govern and contribute to the ‘increase in the prosperity of the people’.

Naturally, the rally was immediately noticed. The Democratic Party, with Lia Quartapelle, attacks: «The she-wolf loses her hair but not her vice. Meloni lends himself to campaigning for the Spanish neo-Francoist, reactionary and extremist Vox party. Because he wants an extreme right-wing Europe. Other than a moderate turn».