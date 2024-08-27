“I am ready to continue my work with even greater determination”. This is the promise that Giorgia Meloni entrusts to a ‘selfie’ video on her social media channels, where she announces that she has returned to Palazzo Chigi after the summer break. Smiling face, yellow shirt to enhance her tan, the prime minister jokes about the attention that was triggered after she left the Apulian farmhouse of Ceglie Messapica on the night of Thursday 22 August, and literally disappeared from the ‘radar’: “Here I am. I have reappeared. Recall all units”, jokes the prime minister in the video. Also getting something off her chest after “some very attentive observers have defined” hers as ‘Meloni’s difficult summer’. I know that difficult summers are those of others – the prime minister emphasizes – of those who have not been able to take holidays: I want to tell them and all Italians that I will make good use of this energy that I have been able to put aside in these days”.

The deadlines that await you

Also because there are complicated days and a very busy agenda awaiting her, between knots to untie and departures in sight. Meanwhile at Palazzo Chigi, where the prime minister arrives around 11:30, Meloni meets with minister Raffaele Fitto, with his bags now metaphorically packed for Brussels: his investiture should arrive in the next Council of Ministers. The meeting is scheduled for Friday at 5 pm at Palazzo Chigi, the spotlight will be on the majority summit that will see Meloni reunited with her two deputies, Antonio Tajani and Matteo Salvini, after a summer in which there was no shortage of blows.

The three-way meeting will serve above all to take stock of the situation maneuver with the usual knot of resources to be untied, with the resolution of the puzzle this time made more difficult both by the return of the Maastricht rules, albeit reformed, and because Italy is under excessive deficit procedure and should therefore cut the structural deficit by at least 0.5% per year for the next seven years, approximately 10 billion per year.

If we wanted to reconfirm the measures of the previous maneuver and the non-negotiable expenses, the bill would start from over 20 billion euros. Among the main items, the cut of the wedge to 14 million workers (10.7 billion) and the merging of the first two Irpef rates (about 4 billion); the support for the Zes which weighs for 1.9 billion; for international missions at least 1 billion; for the tax exemption of corporate welfare and productivity bonuses over 800 million. To find resources and cover the post office, the government is focusing above all on the spending review – a cross but certainly not a delight for individual ministries -, on the allocations of abolished measures (such as the Ace) and on tax revenues. But if the budget law will be the main dish of the reunion, there will certainly be other courses on the menu, some at risk of remaining indigestible.

There is the theme of the citizenshipwhich Tajani promised to raise, with the debate on the ius scholae which in recent days has generated no small amount of friction, the seaside knotwith the European Court of Justice ruling looming, the disagreements on autonomy on the Lega-Fi route and last but certainly not least, the regional dossierswith the three leaders ready to each bring water to their own mill. And while a new tug of war is looming over Campania and Veneto, with Meloni who would not be willing to grant room for maneuver for the post-Zaia, there is also discussion in these hours about the possibility of bringing to the Council of Ministers a measure on the election day for Liguria, Umbria and Emilia Romagna, to vote in the autumn. The knot, government sources explain, is not yet resolved: there would be technical problems, in particular for Umbria, to be able to foresee a day X – the dates of October 27-28 but also November 17 are at stake – to bring the three regions, together, to the polls.