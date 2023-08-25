Giorgia Meloni has broken the fleeting truce that she seemed to have reached with humanitarian rescue non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and has returned to the charge against them for rescuing migrants in the Mediterranean. The Italian Prime Minister has reactivated the sanctions and fines against the boats of these organizations, after having asked them for help to assist the people who were left adrift at sea. Rome has resorted to them in recent weeks due to an increase in the number of arrivals, in the face of which the Italian coast guards, without sufficient human and technical resources, were unable to manage the situation alone.

In recent days, the government led by the far-right has administratively immobilized three ships from different NGOs, which will now have to remain in port for 20 days, in a measure that has been highly criticized by the opposition. In addition, the NGOs will have to pay a fine for acting, allegedly, outside the new Italian law that regulates rescue operations, despite the fact that the authorities themselves have repeatedly given them instructions that contradict that regulation.

The sanctions recently imposed on NGOs in recent days have been highly criticized by the opposition. The secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein, has accused the Meloni government of “having turned solidarity into a crime” and of acting in an “inhumane” manner. “They fine NGOs because they have saved too many people at sea, what were they going to do with the rest? [por los segundos y terceros rescates], let them drown? ”, Has launched the leader of the opposition. The Prime Minister responded by pointing out that her Executive is limited to “applying laws and principles that have always existed in all States, because it is not allowed to facilitate illegal immigration and directly or indirectly favor trafficking in human beings.”

This is the case of the Spanish NGO Open Arms. In August, his ship has participated in numerous operations coordinated by the Italian Coast Guard and has carried out multiple rescues, that is, he has rescued several vessels on the same journey before heading to port, following instructions from the Italian maritime authorities. Although the regulation approved by Meloni at the beginning of the year says just the opposite: that a single operation must be carried out per voyage to return to port immediately afterwards.

Embargo and fine to Open Arms

The Italian Executive this week imposed a 20-day administrative embargo on the NGO for the ship and a fine of up to 10,000 euros for taking 196 people out of the sea in three different operations during its last mission. The organization has defended itself by ensuring that after the first rescue, when they were heading to the port assigned by Italy, which was four days away, they received a notice warning of two boats in danger near their position and they went to the place.

Soon after, Italy asked them to abandon the search and continue towards the port, claiming that “the competent authorities were handling the case.” The Spanish ship states in a statement that it asked details such as the arrival time of the assistance and, when there was no response, it went to the position where the barges were in danger, following “what is required by international conventions and the international maritime law”. Upon arrival, she rescued 132 people. “In the more than two hours that the rescue lasted, no authority appeared there, confirming that once again they were lives abandoned adrift,” reproaches the NGO. And he denounces that, during the last month, “the same tugboat has saved 734 people in various operations and has provided assistance to another 540, all under the direct coordination of the Italian Coast Guard.”

A few weeks ago, the Italian coast guard, faced with dozens of precarious boats loaded with migrants in distress on the high seas and “incapable of meeting all the requests for help on their own,” asked the Spanish NGO for help, which, following their instructions, carried out seven rescue operations. rescue and 18 assistance in a single day. “Humanitarian vessels are at the mercy of arbitrary and completely unconstitutional decisions, sometimes acting instead of the Coast Guard and other times as the object of fines and arrests,” the NGO protested. And he has also criticized the Meloni regulations and their contradictions. “A decree that hinders the saving of lives cannot be considered legitimate. This statement is even more true when it is repeatedly transgressed by the same authorities that should ensure its compliance ”, he said.

In 2023, the arrivals of migrants to Italy through the Mediterranean Sea have registered a considerable upturn. As of August 24, 106,000 people had arrived, more than double the number in the same period in 2022 and almost triple the number in 2021. Between June and August, NGOs had carried out dozens of operations that, somewhat unexpectedly, they had been requested by the Italian authorities themselves, probably forced by the critical circumstances and the volume of arrivals.

The change in focus of the Italian government is evident. So much so that he had to deny that it was a systematic collaboration with NGOs. The Undersecretary of the Interior, Nicola Molteni, clarified that the cooperation with the humanitarian ships represented only “isolated cases”, that they had occurred “once, two or at most three times” and that “they are not and will not become the rule”.

In recent days, the Executive headed by Meloni seems to have once again strictly applied the laws with the aim of dissuading NGOs.

The authorities have also confiscated the boat dawn, from the German NGO Sea Watch, which will have to pay a fine of between 2,500 and 10,000 euros after disembarking 72 people in the port of Lampedusa, in contravention of the instructions of the Government, which had assigned it the port of Trapani, in Sicily. The NGO warned that it was impossible for them to get there, since they did not have enough water, food or fuel. Then, Rome told them to go to Tunisia, a place that is not considered a safe harbor, which lacks a reception system, where persecution and deportations have been recorded and where organizations denounce that the human rights of migrants are not respected.

The spokesperson for this NGO, Giorgia Linardi, points out in an article published by the daily The stamp that the blockade of the NGO boats is “a mere propaganda move” by the Government, “used as a weapon of mass distraction due to the inability to stop departures, as they had announced during the electoral campaign.” He also recalls that “only 4.5% of the people who disembarked in 2023 were helped by NGOs.” And he points out: “The Government knows this, but it is concerned that, after extolling the naval blockade against migrants, the highest peak in arrivals in years is now being recorded, despite a hyperactive Executive in immigration matters, with a succession of initiatives national and supranational, which, for now, have remained a dead letter”.

The Italian authorities have also sanctioned the ship of the German NGO Sea-Eye with 20 days in detention and a fine of 3,000 euros after disembarking 114 people in Salerno collected from three operations. “If we had not done it, people would have lost their lives,” Gorden Isler, president of the organization, explained in a statement. In addition, he has denounced that when they arrived at the area of ​​the third rescue they found four migrants who had lost consciousness inside the precarious boat in which they were traveling. “For the authorities these are not sufficient reasons. More than 2,100 people have already died this year trying to cross the Mediterranean to seek refuge in Europe,” Isler protested.

