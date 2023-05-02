Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni attended the funeral of Senator Andrea Augello, elected with the Brothers of Italy, a historic exponent of the Lazio right who disappeared in recent days.

With her, in the basilica of Santa Maria in Ara Coeli in Rome, her sister Arianna.

Also present were some government officials including ministers Francesco Lollobrigida, Andrea Abodi, Eugenia Roccella and undersecretary Leo, as well as numerous parliamentarians and the president of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa.

“What Andrea wanted me to do speaking here is not easy – said the premier in a moving recollection during the ceremony – not only because I loved him but also because it is difficult to talk about a man who hated to be pitied”. The prime minister then quoted part of the senator’s last public speech, considering it a “testament”.

And he concluded: “We will be worthy of the sacrifices that that generation made to allow us to live through this time, of the expectations it had and of the projects it was unable to carry out and which are now perhaps within our reach. We will be there as you were there Andrea for us. And when we think of you, we’ll use the same words you used for your brother Tony, once upon a time there was my brother.”