The Prime Minister: “They have even started to attack Elly Schlein, they don’t even like being their secretary, if he is elected, they will become the technical secretary”





Giorgia Meloni relaunches the thesis that Affaritaliani.it he has been writing for days that there would be an attempt, even by a section of the Democratic Party (Dario Franceschini in the lead), to create a new technical government.

“The usual suspects are all those who have benefited from a weak policy. And who today, with a strong policy that does not allow itself to dictate the line, can see losing ground under their feet. After that, the left which is allergic to democracy: they have begun to even attack Elly Schleinthey don’t even like their secretary if he is elected, they will be the ‘technical’ secretary”, said the Prime Minister regarding those who would like a technical government, in an interview with Sky TG24 as part of the ‘Sky’ celebrations 20 years’.

“This debate on the caretaker government – he added – is a lot fun, I imagine them while at night they dream and make the list of their technical ministers to govern Italy again having lost the elections. Let’s reassure them and help them go through this difficult phase of their lives, go ahead. In the meantime, we govern.”

