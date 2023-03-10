Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni received Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Palazzo Chigi, who was welcomed by the guard of honor who performed the national anthems of Israel and Italy. One of the themes expressed by the Israeli premier is the supply of gas to Italy: “We are already collaborating on gas and we want to expand the sector: we are evaluating adding a structure for liquefied gas to be able to bring it to Europe,” Netanyahu said at the Economic Forum with businesses in Rome.

The importance of made in Italy

First, in fact, the Israeli Prime Minister with the Minister of Business and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, kicked off this morning at Palazzo Piacentini the first Economic Forum for Italian companies. The Forum, which saw the participation of over 50 representatives of Italian companies and organizations with interests in Israel, aims to strengthen economic collaboration between the two countries and consolidate their industrial, technological and scientific cooperation. At the center of the debate are issues such as safety, energy, digitalisation, health, water resources, agriculture and innovation, to strengthen an industrial relationship of great strategic importance. Furthermore, among the topics of discussion, the centrality of the green transition through renewable energies and technological innovation applied to industry. Italy and Israel boast a natural complementarity: the strong Italian manufacturing vocation combined with the cutting edge of Israeli technologies. In fact, more and more Italian companies are participating in important public and private tenders, also in the context of the industrial, scientific and technological cooperation agreement which has financed over 200 projects of common interest. In 2021, trade between Italy and Israel amounted to 4 billion euros, with Italian exports amounting to 3.1 billion (+25.9%) and imports amounting to 910 million euros. Among the main sectors: machinery, manufacturing products, food products, rubber and plastic products, chemical products, plastic materials, computers and electronic appliances. “Italy and Israel can give a joint response to the new global challenges since they enjoy deep and solid bilateral relations, built on the foundations of friendship, with shared values ​​and strong scientific, technological and industrial cooperation. The fate of Europe is at stake in the Mediterranean and our countries together can show the way forward also because they have complementary economic and productive systems, particularly suitable for facing the new technological frontiers”, declared Minister Urso.

More gas exports

Among the topics of the meeting also the collaboration for the supply of natural gas to Italy, an issue which, however, Greenpeace does not like, which observes that it is “a fossil fuel responsible not only for the climate crisis, but also for many geopolitical conflicts” and therefore «Meloni’s choice to include gas among the topics of the meeting with Netanyahu testifies to the implacable thirst for gas of our government which, pace of the Paris agreements, continues to invest in fossil fuels and infrastructures dangerous for peace and for the climate”. «The Italian government should stop looking for more gas and pander to the fossil lobbies that are aggravating the climate emergency to invest in renewables and energy efficiency» says the Energy and Climate campaigner of Greenpeace Italy, Simona Abbate, observing that «the EastMed gas pipeline, which should connecting Israel with Italy is only convenient for gas and oil giants like Eni, who continue to make extra profits while people struggle to pay their bills». The NGO adds that “there are only two possibilities for bringing gas to Italy from Israel: through LNG, i.e. new regasification terminals, or through the construction of the Eastmed gas pipeline, a project that threatens the climate and risks triggering new conflicts, as denounced by a report published a few days ago from Greenpeace Italy.The project involves about 1,900 kilometers of submarine pipes from Israel to Greece, at a depth that in some sections would reach three thousand meters, to then connect to the offshore section of the Poseidon gas pipeline, another 210 kilometers long, from Greece up to Otranto”. The EastMed pipeline, says Sofia Basso, Climate for Peace research campaigner at Greenpeace Italy, “would increase the militarization of the eastern Mediterranean and the risk of an armed conflict, in stark contrast to the European principle of promoting peace”. The EastMed project would also cause serious damage to marine biodiversity.