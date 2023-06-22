Meloni in Metsola: “There is full implementation of the Migrant Pact”

The meeting between the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloniand the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, is part of the context of close and continuous contacts between the two presidents. The meeting, according to what has been learned, represented an opportunity for an exchange of views on the issues at the center of the next European Council, including the migration And the Ukraineand on the European prospects one year after the elections to the EU Parliament.

READ ALSO: Government, CDM crippled: appointment of commissioner in Emilia Romagna postponed

With regard to Ukraine, the two leaders reaffirmed their firm and unconditional stand support for Kiev in all dimensions. A clear signal of European unity in support of the country, the support it has Born as a key component. On the subject of migration, Melons And metsola they discussed the priority of border defense and, in this context, the external dimension, starting with the EU agreement with Tunisia which, thanks to the impetus of premier Meloni in agreement with the president of the EU Commission von der Leyen and the Dutch Prime Minister Rutteis being pursued through concrete solutions and cooperation with countries of origin and transit.

READ ALSO: Mes, the government creaks but does not fall: Tajani vs Cattaneo: split in FI

Melons – according to what is learned – he also reiterated a metsola the need for the agreement between EU interior ministers of 8 June on the new Pact on Migration and Asylum find timely implementation in the next European Council. Meloni and Metsola also addressed the issues of “Security and Defense” and “Economy” and the impetus that will need to be given in the next European Council to the implementation of the Strategic Compass and to EU-NATO cooperation, in support of economic and industrial competitiveness.

Subscribe to the newsletter

