White smoke from the majority on the reforms at yesterday’s summit at Palazzo Chigi. Engaged first on the maneuver front, Giorgia Meloni manages to secure the budget law to be sent to Parliament and immediately afterwards presides (in the so-called yellow lounge on the first floor of the Prime Minister’s office) another meeting with the allies where she does en plein , also cashing in on the agreement on the premiership, his historic electoral strong point.

There leader of via della Scrofa gets the green light not only on the direct election of the prime minister but also on the ban on senators for life and on the so-called anti-tipping rule. The entire ‘package’, contained in the Casellati constitutional reform bill, is expected at the Council of Ministers on Friday 3 November. Matteo Salvini rejoices on social media: “No technical governments, reversals, changes in majorities and parties in government, no appointments of new senators for life. The vote of the Italians will now finally count more”. Antonio Tajani, Fi’s number one, echoes him: “We agree on the text that will go to the CDM”. “We have shared all the content that was proposed to us, I think that this week the Council of Ministers will approve the bill which will then begin its process”, assures Maurizio Lupi, political leader of Noi Moderates.

The Minister for Institutional Reforms, Elisabetta Casellati, is satisfied: “Once again the center-right confirms itself as united. We have made a big step forward towards the ‘reform of reforms’, which will give stability to the country and restore centrality to the citizens’ vote with the direct election of the prime minister”. “From the meeting emerged full agreement with the constitutional reform project which provides for the direct election of the Prime Minister”, assure sources from Palazzo Chigi.

Therefore, the appointment of senators for life disappears, a position that remains available only to former heads of state. In particular, the anti-reversal rule, one of the most delicate of the entire reform, would provide, in the event of the ‘fall’ of the prime minister elected by the people, the possibility of trying to rebuild the majority again either with the same prime minister or in any case with another exponent of the same majority chosen by the citizens by voting. Only in the event of failed attempts, therefore, is there a return to the polls. Meloni also receives the support of Matteo Renzi, who offers his support.

“We are alternatives to the sovereignist majority of Salvini and Meloni and we are alternatives to the populist minority of Conte and Schlein”, begins the former Dem scrapper who then ‘opens’: “However, if Meloni brings constitutional reform with the direct election of the prime minister, we are there“. In addition to Meloni, Tajani and Salvini, the centrists Maurizio Lupi and Lorenzo Cesa participated in the summit. The meeting, which followed the one on the maneuver, was extended to include Casellati and the minister for relations with Parliament Luca Ciriani. Present were the undersecretaries of the presidency Alfredo Mantovano and Giovanbattista Fazzolari.

The rejection of the opposition (except Renzi)

The positions in the field remain the same as months ago when Giorgia Meloni met the opposition in Montecitorio for a discussion on constitutional reforms. Action, Pd, M5S, Avs, Più Europa confirm the rejection: no to the direct election of the Prime Minister. The only one ready to support the similar ‘mayor of Italy’ is Renzi, and even in this case it is a confirmation. The 5-point draft on which the majority has found agreement will be examined on Friday in the Council of Ministers to start the process in Parliament from the Chamber, in all likelihood, given that the Senate is already busy with autonomy.

In the draft premiership proposed by the Meloni government, the electoral law is also mentioned. Just one title: majority premium at 55%. No other indications. Parliament will be the one to discuss the vast range of options, models and systems that underlie that ‘title’. What if on the no to the direct election of the prime minister, the oppositions, except Renzi, are moving united, the electoral law could represent a thornier issue on which to find a common position. A starting point could be to overcome blocked lists: giving the power of choice back to voters as an ‘antidote’ also to abstentionism.

Elly Schlein, guest of the Action assembly, reiterated it: we need “an electoral law that returns the power of choice of representatives to the voters and this discussion must be had immediately without waiting to get to the end of the legislature”, he remarked to the applause of the audience . While on the reform, the PD’s no to the premiership is clear.

He says Andrea Giorgis, senator and constitutionalist: “If the prime minister is elected by the citizens, he is no longer appointed by the President of the Republic and legitimized by Parliament through trust. From the primacy of Parliament we pass to the primacy of the Government. Democracy is reduced to the choice of the leader”.

The dem senator Dario Parrini resorts to a play on words: Third Republic? With Meloni’s premiership “we would have a Sad Republic, in which the Head of Government keeps Parliament and the Head of State on a leash”. While Carlo Calenda continues to target Matteo Salvini who talks about anti-reversal reform: “Dear Salvini, I cannot imagine a worse reversal and betrayal of the voter than that of the government you carried out with the 5S in the aftermath of the 2018 elections, after having assured your voters the opposite.”

The Action leader insists: “And what about the transition from ‘outside the Euro’ to ‘EU do what you want with me’ or even the lies you told pensioners about the abolition of Fornero. You make reversals every time days by disregarding every promise. And of course, it will be a great gain for all citizens to give up having Renzo Piano, Elena Cattaneo, Liliana Segre in the Senate through another Salvini-like figure. Go to work… you know the rest”.

For Riccardo Magi of Più Europa “Giorgia Meloni’s constitutional reform is the tomb of representative democracy”, an “attempt by the right to transform Italy into Orban’s Hungary, where all powers are concentrated in the hands of a single person”.

Nicola Fratoianni he is more skeptical about the fact that the reform will ever see the light, he sees it more as a weapon to distract from the country’s problems: “They hope to divert attention from the country’s social crisis. They are wrong, and they are very wrong: we will not let go , we will continue to demand that the government responds to the real problems of the country. And they are also wrong about the reforms: they will not be allowed to distort our Constitution.”

Same considerations from M5S: “The government resorts to yet another weapon of mass distraction and announces a reform that seems like a real constitutional mess. Constitutional engineering is confused with the adventurism of amateurs in the lurch”, say the group leaders in the Constitutional Affairs commissions of the Chamber and senate, Alfonso Colucci and Alessandra Maiorino. “Based on the previews released by Palazzo Chigi we would have an easy time underlining with a blue pencil the absurdities contained in this reform. But we will do so in due time: today Italy is worried about the terrible budget law of the Meloni government and the M5S work so that citizens have the answers they deserve. We will not allow the government to talk about anything else.”