Meloni reassures Zelensky: “Without hesitation alongside Ukraine”

“Dear Volodymyr, today we stand by your side, without hesitation. And we are here today to reiterate, forcefully, that Russia must end its occupation policy and withdraw its troops. We will not tire of working to end the war and to bring about a just and lasting peace”. The prime minister says so Giorgia Meloni, addressing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a video message at the Crimean Platform International Summit.



“Just as – adds the premier – we intend to be by your side to rebuild your nation, also by organizing the ‘Ukraine Recovery Conference’ in Italy in 2025, to thus give a future of opportunities to the Ukrainian people and contribute to your economic and social rebirth “. And again: “Ukraine’s future is a future of peace, freedom and well-being. It is a future, in its territorial integrity, within the common European home. Because your heroic resistance is our battle for democracy Your freedom is freedom for all of Europe”.

