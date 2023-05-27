Italy used to invoke the same formula when it came to appointing the new directors of RAI: ​​five Christian Democrats, two Socialists, one Social Democrat, one Communist and one good one. The sarcasm revealed, among other things, the degree of politicization of the public entity. But also the studied distribution of balances that was made.

Things have changed. The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, in the midst of a war to grant centrality to the right in the country’s media and cultural agenda, has decided to reshape public television by appointing a man strongly ideologized at the helm and causing a string of presenters to resign. away from the government line. This measure, in line with her discomfort at press conferences and the tense relationship with journalists, seeks to build a hard and hegemonic right outside the margins in which she herself and her party grew up.

Meloni has a medium-term project that involves managing to get a certain right wing out of the cultural periphery, mainly Roman and of post-fascist origins. In recent months, there have been congresses and revisionisms of all kinds. The new Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, was encouraged to theorize that Dante was “the founder of right-wing thought.” And the Minister of Agriculture and Meloni’s brother-in-law, Francesco Lollobrigida, known for his theories on ethnic substitution, assured that the great writer Alessandro Manzoni was a “patriot who defended the family.” The story is what it is. But public television is an indispensable instrument to give it visibility. So the government liquidated —technically he resigned because “the conditions to continue were not met”— Carlo Fuortes, the previous CEO and who still had a year left in office, to place a man close to the Brothers of Italy and the company itself. Meloni.

Giampaolo Rossi – at the moment he is the general director waiting for a full term to begin in a year – is not just any profile. He is one of the organizers of Atreju, the cultural congress of Brothers of Italy, deeply ideologized, intellectually worked and with undeniable pro-Putinian tendencies.

Rossi represents better than anyone that desire to build a story of Italy —and of the world— that fits within the ideological perimeter of the right. He arrives hand in hand with two other old acquaintances: Paolo Corsini and Angelo Mellone (journalist and essayist on that ideological spectrum). It is also no coincidence that Meloni has placed Gennaro Sangiuliano at the head of the Ministry of Culture, who was director of the RAI 2 news (the chain traditionally linked to the right) and on whom the general strategy depends.

Sangiuliano, a cultured and refined man, has never hidden in interviews his ambition to reinvigorate the cultural world of the right. Or, at least, to creatively imagine the roots of it. In fact, it is common to hear him apply a revisionist look to totems of the left such as Antonio Gramsci or Pier Paolo Pasolini, turned into elements of inspiration. Or also quoting Alain de Benoist, French philosopher of the Nouvelle Droite, with whom he shared a debate last week at the Turin Book Fair regarding the new book by the French thinker, entitled The disappearance of identity.

Conflict of interests

Public television has always been the space of fray. Especially in the times of Silvio Berlusconi, with an obvious conflict of interest as he is the owner of Mediaset. But the changes now seem more abrupt and brazen. The arrival of Rossi has already caused the departure of Fabio Fazio, who had been in the chain for 30 years at the helm of Che tempo che faone of the programs with the highest audience and recognition.

On Thursday, the historic presenter Lucia Annunziata also resigned: “I am making this decision because I do not share anything that the current government is doing. In particular, I do not share how they have intervened in RAI. Recognizing this distance is an act of seriousness towards the company that you are going to govern. The conditions for a collaboration are not met. I will not stay to be a political prisoner.”

Roberto Sergio is the new CEO, presumably only until his predecessor’s remaining year in office is up and Giampaolo Rossi can be appointed. On Thursday he sent a letter to the employees saying that they had to create a new “storytelling of the nation”. An outburst of sincerity that worries the rest of the parties and managers of the board of directors of the chain. “Never had the structures of public television been turned around so profoundly and at the same time. The right wants an extremist and macho television”, denounces Francesca Bria, representative in the television entity from the Democratic Party.

The process of melonization of public television has also been supported by the appointment of Gian Marco Chiocci as the new news director of RAI 1. The veteran journalist, a personal friend of the Prime Minister, worked in the daily of Silvio Berlusconi, he was director of the ADNKronos agency and also of the newspaper Il tempo, where he published a cover with the photo of Mussolini with the title man of the year.

Chiocci, linked to the radical right circles, was investigated without any conclusion for his alleged collaboration with Massimo Carminati, a far-right ex-terrorist during the scandal known as Mafia Capitale. Meloni offered him the job of official government spokesperson a few months ago. He will now be in charge of the largest news factory in Italy.

